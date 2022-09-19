FUZE Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,743.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00060596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $8,779.04 and approximately $26,743.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00118190 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
