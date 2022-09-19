Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUSN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,564. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

