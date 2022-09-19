Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

