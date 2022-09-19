Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.5 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Monday. Fuji Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.
About Fuji Media
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.