Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.48. 148,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 405,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Frontier Lithium Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

