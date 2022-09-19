FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 29,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,665. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

