Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.4 %

FRPT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 991,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,487. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

