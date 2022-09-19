Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading Up 4.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.29. 1,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 729,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Specifically, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
