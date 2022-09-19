Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading Up 4.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.29. 1,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 729,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Specifically, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

