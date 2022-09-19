Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 652,859 shares.The stock last traded at $117.68 and had previously closed at $118.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

