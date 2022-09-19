Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Lowered by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.13. 75,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

