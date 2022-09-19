Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Forward Air by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

