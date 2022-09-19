Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $62.72 on Monday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

