Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 857,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 162,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.68.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

