Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 857,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance
Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 162,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.68.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 5,339.95%.
Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.