Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $269,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

F traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.87. 439,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,670,453. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

