Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.3 %

FL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 4,452,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

