FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,741,864. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

