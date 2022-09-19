FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 647.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. 115,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,889. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

