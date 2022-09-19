FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.72. 208,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

