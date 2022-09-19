FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

