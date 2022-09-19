FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,202,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Mizuho Financial Group accounts for 2.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 40,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,483. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

