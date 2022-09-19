FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA UVXY traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 2,871,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,186,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

