FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

