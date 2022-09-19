FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 16,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,604. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

