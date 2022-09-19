FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Flushing Financial worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,184. The company has a market cap of $632.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

