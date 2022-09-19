FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 24,999 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT makes up about 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.28% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,353.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 818,819 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 836,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 92.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 221,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.88. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,672. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $820.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.45, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

