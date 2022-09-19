Flower City Capital Sells 5,552 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA remained flat at $41.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,402. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

