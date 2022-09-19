Flower City Capital Purchases 577 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

