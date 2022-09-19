Flower City Capital Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flower City Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,032.7% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.72. 36,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

