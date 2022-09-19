Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 562,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,966. Fiverr International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $210.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.50). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

