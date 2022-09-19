Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595. The firm has a market cap of $465.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

