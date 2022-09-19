Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five Point by 215.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 1,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,030. The company has a market cap of $486.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.35. Five Point has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

