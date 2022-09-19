FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

