First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 201.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 116,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,448. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Featured Articles

