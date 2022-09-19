First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.94. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

