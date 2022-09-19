First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.94. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.15.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
