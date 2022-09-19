First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,442. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

