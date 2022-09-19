First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 318.60% from the stock’s previous close.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. First Mining Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 341,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

