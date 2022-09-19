First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,711. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

