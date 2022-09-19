First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $289.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

