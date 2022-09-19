First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.