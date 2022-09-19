First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 3.35% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

