First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,762.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.
