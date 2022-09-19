First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

