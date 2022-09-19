First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 57,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.