First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,715 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.12. 69,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

