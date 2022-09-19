First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.8 %

FCNCA traded down $23.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $826.59. 314,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $785.01 and a 200 day moving average of $708.23. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

