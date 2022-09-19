First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $10,333.05 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $10,333.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,099 shares in the company, valued at $70,378.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Busey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.46 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.