Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $161.41. 3,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.11.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.