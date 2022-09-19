Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,902. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

