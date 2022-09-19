Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.34. 84,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

