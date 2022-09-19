Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. 23,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

